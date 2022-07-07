LEON // DEVIL MUSCLE MAN
• Price 280 USD + 60 USD ( global shipping )
• Limited to 499 sets worldwide maximum (made to order)
• THIS IS PRE-ORDER ITEM, Approx Ship on 2nd Quarter of 2023
(Production time depends on factory, we do NOT guarantee the shipping date, please noted you already know it may probability to delay before you submit the order)
• Approx 346mm in Height.
• Material: Vinyl, PVC
• Prototype was shown, final product may be slightly different
• Product details could be subjected to change without further notice
• Shipping period will be one month, and it is based on priority basis on when the order is placed
• All orders are dispatched from CHINA and you may be asked to pay local import charges on receipt of your goods.
Payment of this is the responsibility of the recipient and not FOOLS PARADISE.
Payment of this is the responsibility of the recipient and not FOOLS PARADISE.
• No exchange and refund for dents or scratches on the packaging box surface caused by delivery.
• 台灣的朋友請留下中文地址, 姓名及聯絡電話
• 香港地區的朋友請留聯絡電話
• 台灣及香港地區免運費, *快遞公司有機會收取上門費用或偏遠付加費
• 台灣的朋友請留下中文地址, 姓名及聯絡電話
• 香港地區的朋友請留聯絡電話
• 台灣及香港地區免運費, *快遞公司有機會收取上門費用或偏遠付加費
• Please check the product info before you submit the payment, make sure you understand the shipping terms. NO REFUNDS AFTER SUBMITTING ORDER.
• When you decide to make the payment for pre-order, its means you clearly understand and accept the terms of the reservation.